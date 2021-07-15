By Nimot Sulaimon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has released the sum of Nine Hundred and Nine Million Naira (N909,000,000) to further offset pension arrears of retired officers of the Osun State civil service.

In a press release signed by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, the sum of Five Hundred and Eight Million Naira of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants.

While an additional sum of One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N 150,000,000) was approved for the payment of retirees under the contributory pensions scheme.

He added that an additional Fifty Million Naira (N 50,000,000) was approved for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

The Governor has equally approved the immediate payment of Contributory Pensions to all retired officers in the State, whose accrued pension rights are between Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N 500,000) and One Million Naira (N 1,000,000) whose final certificates of clearance dates fall within August 2017 and 31st December 2020.

Oyetola has also approved the release of Two Hundred and One Million Naira (N 201,000,000) to settle part of the gratuities of these retired officers in teaching and local government service.

This is asides from the pensions paid to retired teachers in the Primary School and retired Local Government Staff on the Old Pensions Scheme.

According to the release, the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.