A policeman and two others have been shot dead as armed robbers attacked a bank at Ilara Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Three other persons hit by stray bullets have been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The robbers reported struck around 3.00pm on Thursday as they shot their way into the bank, escaped with huge sums of money.

Aside the policeman, a commercial motorcyclist and a journalist, who is also a staff of the Elizade University identified as Olubunmi Afuye were killed.

Spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the attack on the bank.

He said investigation had begun into the robbery incident, adding that three persons injured during the attack had been taken to the hospital.

A customer in the bank when the robbers struck said: “I was inside the bank when they (robbers) came, immediately all of us laid down, they started shouting where is the manager! Where is the manager?

“So they later got the key of the vault and packed the money there but they were not satisfied with what they saw. They also opened the Automated Teller Machine but there was not enough money.

“That infuriated them and they shouted where is the money? It seems they didn’t get their target. After they took the money they went out angrily shooting to escape the scene.”

Mr Olubunmi Afuye, the journalist who was killed by the bandits, was recently appointed the Public Relations Officer of Elizade University in the town.

Afuye had worked with the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) and Orange FM before he resigned recently to join the university.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has said the death of Afuye has cost the journalism profession a bright and upcoming star.

“He was particularly close to us; we all admired his candour and carriage, especially his brilliant delivery at functions he compered that we had reasons to grace. His demise is not just painful. It is very pathetic and unbearable”, the Governor was quoted to have said in a statement released by Richard Olatunde, his Chief Press Secretary.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the wife and children, family, the University community as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over this loss that he considers a personal one.

Meanwhile, a specific directive has been given by the Governor that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are apprehended and brought to book in the shortest possible time.