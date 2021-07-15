Policeman, journalist, okada rider killed, as robbers attack bank in Ondo

A policeman and two others have been shot dead as armed robbers attacked a bank at Ilara Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Three other persons hit by stray bullets have been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The robbers reported struck around 3.00pm on Thursday as they shot their way into the bank, escaped with huge sums of money.

Asides the policeman, a commercial motorcyclist and a journalist, who is also a staff of the Elizade University identified as Bunmi Afuye were killed.

Spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the attack on the bank.

He said investigation had begun into the robbery incident, adding that three persons injured during the attack had been taken to the hospital.

The Nation quoted a customer in the bank when the robbers struck as saying that “I was inside the bank when they (robbers) came, immediately all of us laid down, they started shouting where is the manager! Where is the manager?

“So they later got the key of the vault and packed the money there but they were not satisfied with what they saw. They also opened the Automated Teller Machine but there was not enough money.

“That infuriated them and they shouted where is the money? It seems they didn’t get their target. After they took the money they went out angrily shooting to escape the scene.”