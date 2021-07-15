Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Civil rights advocacy group has sent a petition to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police complaining against one Pastor Tony Titus Daniel for allegedly raping a 20-year-old.

According to reports, Mr. Tony Titus Daniel from Akwa/Ibom State, who claims to be a Pastor and General Overseer of Jesus Alive Word Refiners INTL Church at Elechi/Wokoma Street Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, conspired with his Personal Assistant who is also a Choir member known as Miss Favour and another lady to rape the victim.

The 20-year-old victim who explained the reason she openly protested at the front of the church last Sunday, said Mr Daniel and his Personal Assistant, Ms Favour invited her to a place around Wimpey junction, Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt, to resolve issues they were having with the Pastor’s wife whose church is located in the compound she resides.

The victim who is a hairstylist said she obliged to meet them after Ms Favour, who is also her customer persuaded her that the Pastor’s wife will also be in the meeting.

The victim stated that she noticed the place was a Guest House upon arrival but was not suspicious of anything since Ms Favour was in the place.

The victim alleged that few minutes after she got inside the room, Mr Daniel locked the door and increased the volume of the Television set, while Ms Favour and the other lady whom she does not know her identity, held down on the floor against her as the Pastor raped her.

She further alleged that the Pastor and his accomplices forced her to swear an oath with a substance suspected to be ‘juju’ not to reveal to anybody what transpired in the place or she dies.

Not able to bear the shame, betrayed and trauma arising from the rape, reports have it that she damned the oath and openly protested at the front of the church after Sunday service to draw the attention of Nigerians to the alleged continuous harassment and threat to her life in the hands of the Pastor even after the rape incident.

In the meantime, Counsel with Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, a human rights advocacy group, Festus Bonwin, told PM News Correspondent that the group petitioned the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Eboka Friday, upon receiving a report from the 20-year-old girl, to demand a thorough investigation into the allegation made by the victim against the Pastor.

Bonwin said the group is also asking that the Police to provide adequate security for the alleged victim as feelers indicate that there are threats from some quarters against her.

Daniel was detained at Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters Mile Two, Diobu Port Harcourt on 18th March 2020, after one Mr. Ndidi Austin stormed Daniel’s church alleging that he caught his wife with the Pastor in a hotel.

Daniel, however, denied the allegation stating that the place Mr Austin saw him and his wife was not a hotel.

As at the time of filing this report, PM News correspondent gathered that the Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka, has minuted the petition filed by the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign to the Human Rights Desk at Police headquarters, Moscow road headed by SP Nnamdi Omoni for proper investigation .