Russia has restated its commitment to the resuscitation of Nigeria’s Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Vershinin, disclosed this at a ceremony to receive the Letters of Credence from the Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Abdullahi Yibaikwal.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow said that the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister who was in company with the Director, Department of Africa in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vsevolod Tkachenko, pledged that country’s commitment to reviving the steel company.

He described Nigeria as one of the most important countries in Africa with whom Russia had maintained cordial and mutually beneficial relationships over the years.

Vershinin also thanked Nigeria for its understanding and support to resolutions sponsored by Russia at the United Nations level.

He disclosed that Russia had been admitted as an Observer into the Non-Aligned Countries’ group and solicited Nigeria’s cooperation and support in dealing with global issues such as terrorism, transnational crimes, arms control, climate change and human rights.

The deputy minister, who underscored the importance of the ceremony, said it was to enable the Nigerian ambassador undertake diplomatic functions in the Russian Federation.

He wished the ambassador a successful and fruitful tour of duty in the Russian Federation.

Yibaikwal, in his remarks, thanked the Russian government for its support to Nigeria and reiterated the need to sustain and deepen the mutual relations between both countries.

The Nigerian envoy, according to the statement, was accompanied by Mr Mohammed Atose and Ms Uminuga Nglass, all officials of the Nigerian embassy in Moscow.