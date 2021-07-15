Saka breaks silence after racist abuse for missing England's penalty kick

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Bukayo Saka has broken his silence following racist abuse on social media after he missed England’s last penalty kick in Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Saka and two other black players, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho missed their penalty as Italy triumphed.

English fans hurled racial abuses at the players.

But on Thursday, the 19-year-old Arsenal star broke his silence, saying that he had stayed away from social media for a few days to spend time with his family and reflect on the last few weeks.

Saka urge social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to do more to prevent racist abuse online.

In a tweet, Saka said “This message won’t do it justice how grateful I am for all the love that I have received, and I feel that I need to thank everyone who has supported me.”

He said it was an honour to be part of an England squad that led by example, as they are brothers for life and that he was grateful for everything that he had learnt from every one of the players and staff who worked so hard.

According to him, “To help that team reach our first final in 55 years, seeing my family in the crowd, knowing what they’ve given up to help me get there, that meant everything to me.”