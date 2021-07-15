By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has frowned at the misinformation, conspiracy theories circulating the media on COVID-19 vaccination uptake.

He said that persisting rumours and conspiracy theories about the COVID vaccine have affected the uptake of the vaccine in Nigeria despite the increasing demand for the vaccine in Lagos State.

Speaking at the South-West Edition of Town Hall Meeting on COVID Vaccination in Nigeria hosted by Lagos State Government and facilitated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID19 in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Sanwo-Olu averred that false and alarming conspiracy theories about the COVID vaccine abound, seeking to sow doubts in the minds of the people.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, the Governor noted sadly, that many of the rumours and misinformation have gained ground amongst the populace with a significant effect on the popularity of the vaccination campaign.

“Uncensored and unmonitored social media content is of course also helping to amplify these conspiracy theories and misinformation. These myths and rumours need to be aggressively dispelled in order not to jeopardize the efforts of all stakeholders, and to ensure the protection of the health and wellbeing of our citizens.

“We must never get tired of pointing out that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, with more than three billion doses administered worldwide, thus far, and close to one billion persons fully vaccinated. Nigeria did not record any case of death associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, of the almost four million Nigerians, vaccinated so far”.

Sanwo-Olu while noting that the African Continent is lagging behind the rest of the world, both in terms of the availability of vaccines and the number of persons who have been vaccinated, stated that the widening gulf in vaccination coverage will have major global implications shortly, if unchecked, stressing that the world must rally around to ensure that Africa is not left behind.

“Lagos State Government in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and other equally concerned stakeholders will continue to do everything possible to ensure that Nigerians are properly educated and sensitized on the need to take the vaccine, while also continuing to observe all the other guidelines and precautions”, the Governor stated.

Meanwhile, he tasked everyone, especially stakeholders in the vaccination campaign including other South-West Governors, Royal Fathers, Development partners and opinion leaders to keep sensitizing citizens on the need to adhere to all precautions and guidelines that will bring the pandemic to a halt.

“As influential stakeholders, we must continue to reiterate the interventions introduced to curtail the community transmission of the COVID19 infection; regular hand washing, wearing of face mask, physical distancing and refraining from non-essential travel.

“These must not be taken for granted in any way. We must stop this virus by all means possible, it is an opportunistic virus, depending on us as humans to spread it and give it room to develop into more deadly strains.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on our royal fathers, religious leaders and elders to please continue in their efforts to fill the gaps in terms of community knowledge on the benefit of the COVID19 vaccination, and also to help dispel false rumours about the vaccine”.

“We must get our neighbourhoods and communities to own the vaccination campaign and the entire fight against the Coronavirus. We can and must win this battle, and it starts with collaboration and partnership”, Sanwo-Olu said.