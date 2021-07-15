By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The management of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, have debunked claims that they are currently battling for leadership of the church after the demise of founder, TB Joshua.

The church made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday as it debunked reports that succession battle has begun in the church.

“The contents of the article regarding an alleged ‘succession battle’ are completely false and should therefore be disregarded. We want to inform the general public that there is no succession battle at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN),” the statement read.

“We are sons and daughters of love and shall continue to let love lead as we follow the instructions laid down by Prophet TB Joshua.

“Thank you for your prayers and support as we continue to honour the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.”

After the demise of Prophet TB Joshua, reports have it that the wife of the late prophet, Mrs Evelyn Joshua would succeed her husband as the leader of the church.

Another report has it that one of the disciples of TB Joshua would take over the leadership.

The church, however, has not made any announcement about who would succeed the late cleric.