Senate confirms Sani Adam as INEC National commissioner

By Nimot Sulaimon

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representing the North Central zone.

This confirmation of the nominee followed a presentation and consideration of a report by its Committee on INEC.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano), in his presentation, said the request to confirm Adam by President Muhammadu Buhari was made in accordance with Sections 153(1)(f) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Following the suspension of the confirmation of the nominee by the Senate last Tuesday, Gaya said, the committee, in exercising its mandate investigated a petition against the nominee and received explanations regarding his personal life, work experience, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as National Electoral Commissioner.

“After a thorough investigation of the petition against the nominee, the committee found that the petition was weak and that the reason for his termination, not dismissal as alleged by the petitioner, was not based on gross misconduct, but on a rationalisation policy of the Federal Government.

“The court judgment was based on whether or not his appointment should have been terminated and this has nothing to do with his integrity or moral uprightness,” Gaya said.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, Adam was confirmed by the upper legislative house.

NAN