By Nimot Sulaimon

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing South-East at the National Assembly Service Commission.

This request was contained in a letter dated 9th July 2021 and read during the plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari, in the letter, said Nwoha’s nomination complied with the provision of Section 3(4) of the National Assembly Service Commission Act, 2014.

In another letter addressed to Senator Lawan, President Buhari sought the confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Abdulazeez Idris King as Commissioner representing Kogi State at the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

He explained that the appointment of the nominee was following the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).