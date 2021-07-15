Agency Reports

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trilogy fight will take place on Oct. 9, in Las Vegas.

This was announced today by promoters Top Rank Boxing.

The fight, initially scheduled for 24 July, was postponed when Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

Fury WBC heavyweight champion first fought Wilder in 2018.

He took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight.

But an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15, in line with the contract signed in May.