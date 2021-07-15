UNILAG extends vacation deadline over Delta variant

By Chinyere Nwachukwu

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has extended the deadline issued to students to vacate halls of residence to prevent COVID-19 spread.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by its Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs Nonye Oguama.

Recall that UNILAG had on Wednesday, ordered all students to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the deadline had been extended from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday.

According to the Principal Assistant Registrar, the extension was to ease the burden of transportation on the students.

However, the university dissociated itself from a report asking the students to return to campus on Monday.

“This is fake news and did not originate from the university,” Oguama said.

She described the report as malicious and misleading, saying that the lives of the students were of paramount concern to the university.

Thereafter, she urged the students and the general public to disregard the information, saying that lectures for the remaining part of the semester would be delivered virtually with effect from July 26.

NAN