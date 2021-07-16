The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The suspects who were mostly youth in their early twenties were arrested by a team of operatives of the Commission.

This follows intelligence indicating that some Internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A statement issued by EFCC‘s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren on Friday said on the strength of the intelligence, a team of operatives was dispatched and they effected a raid on their hideouts and arrested the suspects.

The EFCC said investigation was ongoing and that indicted suspects would be charged to court.