* Burial today at Lungi Barracks Cemetery

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of its former Provost Marshal, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Ahmed, who was killed by gunmen on Wednesday night.

The death was announced in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

He corrected earlier reports that Ahmed’s wife was kidnapped, as a delegation paid her a condolence visit on Thursday.

It was Ahmed’s sister Safina who was kidnapped. They were both returning to Abuja from Okene.

Nwachukwu said the tragedy occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road on Thursday.

“With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj.-Gen. Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

“Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje, have also visited the family to condole with them.

“The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday, July 16 by 10. 00am,” he said.