Buhari congratulates Olusegun Awolowo

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, on his election as President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from the ECOWAS Member States.

The President said Awolowo’s unanimous election is testament to the confidence reposed in him, and in Nigeria, by Chief Executive Officers of trade promotion organizations in West Africa.

The president urges him to serve to the best of his ability, and do the country proud.

President Buhari noted that an ECOWAS TPO Network holds great possibilities for Nigeria and the sub-region in the areas of exchange of commercial information and business opportunities.

He added that the domiciling of the Secretariat in Abuja would open vistas of opportunities for Nigeria.

The President, however, wished Mr Awolowo well in his new assignment, expressing confidence that Nigeria and ECOWAS would benefit a lot from his expertise in trade promotions.