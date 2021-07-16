By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari is to observe the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in his hometown, Daura in Katsina state.

Shortly after commissioning the Zobe Water Project, the President was flown to his home town on Thursday evening, where he is expected to observe the Eid-el Kabir holiday.

President Buhari will also be commissioning the first Modern Integrated Farm Estate of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority in Daura, on Monday, 19 July 2021.

The modern integrated farm estate is designed to accommodate poultry pens, goat pens, rabbit pens, fish ponds.

It also has crop farming areas, processing and packaging plants, storage facilities, clinics, residential areas, schools, training centres as well as an administrative block and facilities.