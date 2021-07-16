By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called on National Assembly to pass the National Water Resources Bill.

He called on state governments to build stronger partnerships with Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to provide the infrastructure that will meet the growing needs of Nigerians.

Speaking at a ceremony for the commissioning of the Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme in Katsina State, the President said the project was initiated by a previous administration in 1992.

Adding that the Federal Government had to work in collaboration with the state to ensure completion.

“Today, I am particularly delighted to be physically here for the commissioning ceremony which has been on hold for over one year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“As you all know, the implementation of this very important project that commenced in 1992 suffered neglects under past administrations primarily due to lack of attention that resulted in poor funding and ultimate abandonment.

“It is therefore gratifying to note the positive efforts made by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to salvage the project leading to its completion and eventual commissioning today.

“Also, I have noted the effective collaboration between the Ministry and Katsina State Government for the execution of the project as enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding entered into by both parties way back in October 2017 when the project was resuscitated,” he said.

Buhari enjoined other sectors to emulate the good practice of federal and state governments’ partnership to accelerate infrastructure development.

The President said the administration will work towards ensuring that all Nigerians, irrespective of location in the country, have access to adequate potable water supply and sanitation facilities as enshrined in the SDG target.

“However, for this national aspiration to be realized, we need to mobilize funds from all sources including the private sector.

”This is where the need for quick passage of the National Water Resources Bill that made provision for the National WASH Fund, as well as regulatory environment for private sector involvement in the sector, become relevant.

“I, therefore, call on the National Assembly to give attention to the Bill towards its passage into law as soon as possible,” he added.

PM NEWS notes that Executive Order Number 9 was signed in support of the Clean Nigeria Campaign Implementation and improved funding of the sector from special sources.

According to President Buhari, “the transformation being witnessed in the sector under the above-listed efforts is highly commendable.

In his words ”I enjoin the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to continue the good work towards meeting our national aspirations as well as meeting the targets for water supply and sanitation under the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

Thereafter, he urged Governor Aminu Bello Masari and community leaders to operate the facility efficiently, and jealously guard against vandalization.