By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The government of Ogun State has warned ‘emergency’ ram traders and other live stock traders to desist from using any available open space for their business.

Ola Oresanya, Special Adviser to the state governor on Environment gave the warning in a statement, noting that the spaces converted to doing ram business were illegal.

He noted that these illegal markets are against the laws of the state and that they destroy the aesthetic value of the environment.

“The traders in these markets, aside from operating illegally, deface the land spaces with wastes and animal droppings, while those of them that trade in livestock, especially chicken and turkey, litter the spaces with blood clot and other foul-smelling wastes, which will contaminate the environment and spread diseases,” he said.

Oresanya also lamented that some of the livestock traders operate by roadsides as they cause heavy gridlock and expose themselves to avoidable crashes.

He advised traders planning to run the emergency markets during the Sallah to have a rethink and move to legal markets or face the consequences.

He noted that health officers would be deployed to enforce the new order and prosecute offenders.