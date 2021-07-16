FCMB drags staff to court for allegedly stealing N6m

By Paul Iyoghojie

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has dragged its staff, Olarinde Adeolu, 24, before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N6,012,447 from the account of the bank.

Police alleged that, Adeolu stole the money between September, 2020 and May, 2021 by fraudulently transferring the sum of N6, 012, 447 from FCMB account to his account domiciled at the bank, withdrew the money and allegedly converted it to his personal use and escaped.

According to the police, nemesis, however, caught up with Adeolu when one of the officers attached to the forensic audit control department of the bank reported the matter to the Female Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Lion Building Division, Lagos Island, who directed her crack team led by Inspector Isreal Togba to fish out

the suspect and the police team tracked the suspect and arrested him at a hide out in Lagos.

Adeolu, a resident of Beecroft Street, Lagos Island was charged before the Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos Island on a count charge of stealing.

Police prosecuting Counsel, Inspector Ajaga Agboko informed the Court in the charge marked L/01/2021 that the defendant committed the offence in September 2020 and May, 2021 at the FCMB Bank, Lagos.

Agboko told the court that the defendant betrayed the trust reposed in him by his employer and fraudulently transferred the sum of N6,012,447 from his employer’s account to his account domiciled at FCMBank from where he withdrew the money and allegedly converted it to his use.

He said the offence, the defendant committed was punishable under sections 2017 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and Magistrate, T.O. Babalola granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Babalola adjourned the case to 19 July, 2021 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi correctional centre till he perfected the bail conditions.