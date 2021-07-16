By Yinusa Ishola

Governor Kayode Fayemi has restated its commitment to the welfare of medical doctors to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services and Mr Akin Omole, Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation.

This came as resident doctors at the Ekiti University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, began on strike on Thursday.

The development, according to the president of the association Dr Olaniyi Olaoye, was due to the irregularities in the payment of their salaries attributed to alleged reduction in the monthly subvention to the hospital by government.

However, the Fayemi-led government said it viewed the development as a source of concern, saying it nonetheless appreciates the understanding of all government workers, especially the health workers.

It advised the health workers and practitioners to remain calm and dedicated to duty as it was still neck-deep in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As efforts are being put in place to amicably resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The government directed EKSU management to ensure uninterrupted medical services in the institution.

It said: “Strike actions can be counterproductive, especially in the health sector.

“The Government of Ekiti wishes to state clearly that the welfare of the health and medical workers in the state is a major priority of Governor Kayode Fayemi-led’s administration.

“To further assure the good people of Ekiti of better healthcare service delivery, we have embarked on a massive renovation of both primary and secondary health facilities across the state.

“Adequately equipping them with modern medical equipment and supplies which also provide a conducive working environment for our health workers.

“We remain committed to protecting the health of all indigenes and residents of Ekiti while ensuring that workers are duly remunerated for their selfless service.”