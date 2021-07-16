

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

OnyeKachi Ucheagwu alias Kachi, co-winner of Ultimate Love reality TV show has disregarded rumours his ex-lover, Rosemary Afuwape a.k.a Rosie is in a relationship with music star Ruggedman.

Kachi who reacted via a post on his Instagram page posted a video of himself drinking water with hit music track ‘Man on fire’ by Idahams featuring Falz, playing at the background.

“UNBOTHERED!, he captioned the post.

“I appreciate y’all but stop tagging me on irrelevant posts for I only drink water and mind my business,” he wrote further.

Rosie deepened the relationship rumour with Ruggedman after she shared another loved up picture of herself and the music star.

‘Smile and Glow when he tells you what you need to hear before going to site… @ruggedybaba your ice-cream appreciates you,” he captioned the post.

The rapper, Ugochukwu Stephens aka Ruggedman simply replied: “Thank you Ice cream.”

Kachi and Rosie won the Ultimate love reality TV show as a result of their romantic affair when they were in the house. Their love affair became more serious when Kachi proposed to his lover at the end of the show.

However, things went awry with both lovers after the show.

Fans have continued to tag and call Kachi’s attention to the affair between Rosie and Ruggedman leading to his response.