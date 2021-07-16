Starting out as a budding entrepreneur is a difficult task that often requires the right guidance in order to succeed. It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, and the world of business is full of challenging hurdles that crop up from time to time.

Fortunately, Kodi Brown is here to help rising entrepreneurs get the job done through his coaching program, Build Your Online Business.

Build Your Online Business puts the focus on teaching new entrepreneurs how to build and scale their online businesses.

The company helps entrepreneurs utilize their personal brands, wielding them as a weapon for massive commercial success. They have been able to fund multiple businesses and investments through 0% and low-interest credit, investing in the growth of their personal brand while maintaining income streams independent of their respective locations, allowing its students to travel the world and live the life of their dreams while managing their business straight from their devices.

The program teaches students the basics of setting up a business that will be successful long-term. Most entrepreneurs tend to lack the knowledge of how to build a viable long-term business. With volatile market conditions, the program aims to provide the path to financial freedom by leveraging one’s personal brand as the largest asset and capital that should be promoted.

The business is all about branding oneself, creating an offer, and then bringing that offer to the market with a complete and effective launch strategy. All these steps can be accomplished inside of the program within the first couple of weeks. They are able to mentor their students so that the initial clients turn into raving fans who are loyal to the brand.

Build Your Online Business has deeply instilled the core principles of success within its programs, utilizing tried-and-tested techniques through years and years of research and experience. The esteemed founder of the company,Kodi Brown, has been a digital nomad since he was 20 years old.

With all the career experience that he amassed throughout the years, he saw a gap in the way that most modern entrepreneurs tackle the business industry. With this in mind, he aimed to establish a business model that was targeted at individuals who wanted to be entrepreneurs but didn’t know where to start.

Kodi Brown saw that many entrepreneurs were paralyzed by the plethora of business models that were currently available online.

Kodi Brown began his business after dropping out of college. He expresses that it was a point in his life where he was lost and without a clear direction. He barely got into college and wasn’t able to go to the school that he wanted because of his poor grades. Yet, at the back of his mind, he always knew that he was destined for a much greater path in life.

Fast forward to today, Kodi Brown has now attained massive success within his industry. He has cemented his position in the business industry for six years now, traveling to over 30 countries and establishing teams of 25 people located in Australia, the UK, the US, and Canada. He has coached over 450 students and has generated $10 million in digital sales over the last three years.

Kodi Brown has been consistently delivering positive results for his clients worldwide. He has helped his students generate a total of $50 million to date, creating two millionaires in the process. In the near future, he hopes to help 1,000 people start and scale their online businesses to six figures by the end of 2024.

He is fully determined to positively change the lives of 10,000 people as he hopes to begin reforming the educational system that failed him.