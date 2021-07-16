Agency Reports

A Nigerian Olympic official has become the first visitor to the Tokyo Games to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday.

TV Asahi did not identify the individual, a non-athlete in his 60s, was not identified.

The person’s gender was also unknown.

The official tested positive on Thursday evening at the airport with mild symptoms.

But he was hospitalised because of age and pre-existing conditions, the broadcaster said, without giving details.

On Friday, the Australian Olympic Committee said that tennis player Alex de Minaur, ranked 15th in the world, had tested positive prior to his departure for the Games, becoming the latest athlete to have the virus shatter his Olympics dream.

“We’re very disappointed for Alex,” Australia’s chef de mission, Ian Chesterman, told reporters.

“He said that he’s shattered, not being able to come … but he has sent his very best wishes for the rest of the team.”

De Minaur returned two positive tests in Spain before he was due to fly to Japan, David Hughes, the AOC’s chief medical officer, told a news conference.

Another Olympic dream crushed was that of U.S. basketball star Bradley Beal, after USA Basketball said on Thursday the Washington Wizards star would miss the Games after entering coronavirus protocols at a training camp in Las Vegas.

The coronavirus has infected several athletes and others involved with the Games, which start on July 23, even as infections spread in Tokyo and experts warn worse may lie ahead.

On Friday, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato, told a news conference that a Ugandan athlete had gone missing, with police and the team’s host city, Izumisano in western Japan, mounting a search.

Izumisano city authorities identified the missing athlete as Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, and public broadcaster NHK said he was a weightlifter. .

Although a state of emergency has been clamped on Tokyo for the pandemic, most measures to limit its spread are voluntary and many say they have grown weary of them.

Organisers have promised that the Games, postponed from last year because of the pandemic, will be “safe and secure”.

They have imposed strict testing and limits on delegates’ activities to try to soothe the concern of the Japanese public, many of whom wanted the Games cancelled or postponed again.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was “zero” risk of Games participants infecting Japanese with COVID-19, as infections hit a six-month high in the host city.

However, Japanese Olympic gold medalist turned chief of the Japan Sports Agency, Koji Murofushi, told Reuters on Friday that organisers needed flexibility and swift decision-making in reacting to the spread.

“It’s possible that even after the Olympics start, there will be situations where we’ll need to add measures to prevent the spread of infections – and if that’s the case, we have to be flexible enough to act swiftly,” said Murofushi, 46, a gold and bronze medalist in the hammer throw.

Most venues are to have no spectators, with officials urging the public to stay home and watch on television, depriving Japan of its hopes of pomp and spectacle at the Games.