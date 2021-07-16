By Abiodun Lawal/Abeokuta

The Ogun Government has postponed the 2021/2022 common entrance examination into the 42 flagship public secondary schools in the state.

The exam, initially billed for 17 July has now been shifted to 14 August.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu announced the postponement in a statement released in Abeokuta.

The commissioner attributed the postponement to the demand by prospective students.

“We realised that the time given for the collection and submission of the form is very short and there are demands for an extension of the date, hence the postponement.”

The commissioner implored the candidates that had registered to use the opportunity of the postponement to prepare well for the examination.

He urged parents and guardians of the applicants to contact Zonal Education Offices across the state or call 07039286801 and 08039406891.

They can also visit the website: ogmoest.ogunstate.gov.ng for further enquiries and clarifications, he said.