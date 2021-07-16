Michael Adeshina

The Government of the State of Osun has reopened the Inisha Town Central Mosque.

This was confirmed, on Friday, by Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Binuyo said the decision was taken due to the ongoing peaceful resolution of the crisis that plagued the community.

The government had ordered an indefinite closure of the Mosque to prevent the possibilities of an intra-religious or communal crisis trailing the Town’s inability to choose its substantive Imam.

However, with this new directive, worshippers can now congregate at the Mosque for their Juma’at and Eid prayers.

Moreover, Binuyo added that “the government hopes that the community will justify the confidence reposed in it, to allow peace to continue to reign.”