By Nimot Sulaimon

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday inaugurated Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Park.

Speaking at the event, Oyetola said the initiative is in tandem with the administration’s agenda which is focused on revitalising the economy and stimulating the local socioeconomic indices for maximum growth.

He lauded the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for his exemplary leadership quality, love and passion for the socio-economic development of the State.

Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Park are owned by the revered monarch, Ooni Ogunwusi. It is spread on over 1,000 acres of land. The resort consists of facilities for lodging/accommodation, a 3, 000 seating capacity Meeting Incentives Conference and Event (MICE) Centre branded ‘Ojaja Arena’ and multiple industrial parks.

Addressing the people during the official opening, Oyetola said the initiative would go a long way to complement tourism and culture, mining and agriculture.

Oyetola, who described the initiative as a round peg in a round hole, noted that the unveiling of the brand-new city, would further impact positively the lives of the people.

According to him, the resort and park will help to showcase the rich cultural heritage and value of Ile-Ife.

While commending the foremost traditional ruler for his noble vision for human capital development, particularly his inimitable passion for the youth, Oyetola said the execution of the park has further justified the monarch’s love for development.

“For anyone familiar with Kabiyesi’s trajectory and passion for youth and socioeconomic development, this indeed would not come as a surprise.

“In 2019, he organised a Summit on Addressing Growing Youth Unemployment in Nigeria: The Significance of Made in Nigeria and Buy Nigeria, to rally Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods.

“Ooni Ogunwusi donated motorised Local Fumigators to States across Nigeria during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also partnered with Afe Babalola on clinical research to develop drugs and vaccines to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As a Government, we are immensely proud of your achievements since your assumption of the throne of your forefathers. This sprawling edifice is another worthy feather in this regard.

“I must note that this resort, no doubt, is in tandem with our Administration’s Development Agenda, which is focused on revitalising our economy and stimulating the local economy for maximum growth. This we are doing by leveraging, in the first instance, our comparative advantage in tourism and culture, mining and agriculture.

“Our infrastructure development plan is also carefully targeted at ensuring that we open up the latent economic potential of our towns by ensuring that our people are supported with the requisite social amenities for a decent living.

“Therefore, we are immensely grateful to Kabiyesi for joining forces with us to strengthen our economy. I urge other royal fathers to take a cue from Kabiyesi by using their influence and instrument of office to support the development of our State.

“Let me employ this medium to stress that initiatives such as Ooni is creating and attracting to Ile-Ife will only thrive and be sustainable in an atmosphere of peace. I, therefore, appeal to our youths and people to continue to allow peace to reign so that they can enjoy the dividends of the enterprise,” he added.

On his part, the Ooni lauded the governor for supporting private initiatives and for providing a conducive atmosphere for private investments to strive.

The occasion was attended by traditional rulers, cultural icons, sons and daughters of Ile-Ife among others.