By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Governor of Osun State Gboyega Oyetola has appealed to Muslims and traditional worshippers in the state to let peace reign.

This is in wake of an ongoing court case after a clash between a group of traditional worshippers and Muslims in a part of Osogbo.

He appealed to both parties involved in the court case to allow the judicial process run its full course.

Oyetola made the appeal in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday.

The Governor warned that his government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the State under any guise, including religion.

“I appeal to both parties to sheathe their swords and toe the line of peace and the law.

“Since the matter is already in court, both parties should remain calm and allow the process to run its full course. We are known for peace as a people. We should all do all in our powers to sustain that recognition in our collective interest,” the Governor said.

Oyetola condemned the development as he called on the police to get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice was served.

The governor noted that Osun and her people were known for peace and urged all to avoid acts that could tarnish the enviable recognition.

He emphasized that religious intolerance was injurious to the unity and collective peace of Osun.

Oyetola said residents and citizens must respect the state’s unique diversity.