Many cars were partially submerged in Marina Lagos Island on Friday as heavy rainfall persisted for more than eight hours.

Videos shared widely on social media showed some people struggling to reach their vehicles, many gutted by flood in the parks.

Watch Video by ‘Driving in Lagos’: https://fb.watch/6NxmPycCEc/

Friday’s flooding also stalled traffic flow in many parts of the city as commuters groaned.

Lagos contends yearly with flash floods in the course of a heavy downpour.

Today’s rain was exceptionally heavy.