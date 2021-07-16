By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The INRI Evangelical spiritual church has said that the presidency hates to hear the truth in response to attacks by Femi Adeshina, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president’s spokesperson had previously attacked the cleric after he predicted that Nigeria would disintegrate between 2035 and 2040.

Adeshina while reacting to the clerics’ prophesy pointed at eight times Primate Ayodele’s prophesy failed to come to reality.

The President’s spokesperson article was titled “ Some Prophets See Nothing” and advised Ayodele to abandon his prophetic ministry and focus on preaching the good news.

Dolapo Oladipupo, a media aide to the clergyman, in a statement where he responded to Adeshina said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been attacking clerics because it dislikes the truth.

He pointed out that the government only speaks against religious leaders when prophecies do not please the government.

“Apart from being a Christian, Femi Adesina, during his service at Sun Newspapers, had a column called ‘Kulikuli’ where he talks majorly about the unfulfilled prophecies of notable prophets,” Dolapo’s statement read.

“Since he doesn’t manage that column anymore, he uses his Facebook page to dish out his write-ups on prophecies that didn’t come to pass. But it’s now looking more of an attack on every prophet.

“In this post titled ‘The Prophets See Nothing’, he spoke about ‘failed’ prophecies of Primate Ayodele, his prophecy about Nigeria breaking before 2040, and boasted that nothing will happen. He blamed the man of God for giving negative prophecies.

“It is obvious they don’t listen to men of God who speak the truth but prefer pastors who say ‘All Is Well’ when clearly, nothing is well. They have engaged in buying prophets over to the extent of keeping them shut.

“Some who were very vocal in speaking to power don’t do that anymore due to this deliberate action of force or by contracts. Thank goodness some prophets have singled themselves out – Joshua Iginla, Apostle Okikijesu, Prophet Fufeyin, Prophet Odumeje, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Rev. Fr. Mbaka.

“Primate Elijah Ayodele has given prophecies that have come to pass. He prophesied the death of Abba Kyari, Isa Funtua, Aso rock crisis, death of Abubakar Shekau, Nigerian economy situation, COVID-19 in the presidential villa, to mention a few.

“Femi Adesina’s post is just an attempt to downplay the prophetic ministry of Primate Ayodele. The Nigerian government is fast becoming the King of Judah in the old testament that locked up Prophet Jeremiah for prophesying.

“We will leave Femi Adesina with a bible verse from King Solomon. Proverbs 29:18 says “Where there is no prophetic vision the people cast off restraint but blessed is he who keeps the law”, the statement added.