By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has made her debut as a movie director with her latest featured film ‘Listening Ears’ which will be released on 23rd July 2021.

The star actress confirmed the release date alongside the anticipated trailer for the feature film starring Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Chimezie Imo and Tomiwa Tegbe.

The newly released trailer hints on a story centred around a female lead in a romantic relationship with a younger man. It is produced by Moyo Fakorede, who also makes her debut as a producer in the new film.

‘Listening Ears’ also stars Instagram skit makers Adeherself , IsBae U and newbie actors Seyi Kayode and Okusanya Ololade.

Toyin Abraham is an experienced actress and producer whose movies include the widely acclaimed Alakada, Fate of Alakada, and Alakada Reloaded. Others are Elevator Baby, The Prophetess, The Ghost and The Tout, among others