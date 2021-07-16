There are over 40,000 certified public accounting firms in the United States, making it relatively difficult for a firm to stand out. But Tyler McBroom and his CPA firm Measured Results has broken that rule in many aspects and become one of the most coveted firms among small businesses in the country.

Amidst the COVID-19-induced economic crunch, the battle cry for most businesses has been creating more liquidity, especially among business owners.

Most entrepreneurs and executives don’t realize that so much of a company’s cash gets burnt because financial plans and structures aren’t strategically put in place. Moreover, a lot of money becomes deadweight loss because of poor tax planning— with many businesses paying more taxes than they should because they didn’t know any better.

Those two pain points have become the signature of Tyler McBroom, a proven and tested coach to hundreds of business owners around the country. Measured Results has become a staple for some of the fastest-growing companies in America regarding CFO consulting and tax planning. Known also for his work with legendary speaker, entrepreneur, and life coach Tony Robbins, Tyler has become an icon of his own in the business finance sector.

The certified public accountant’s work as CEO of Measured Results has been worth celebrating and acknowledging.

The son of original Measured Results founder Byron McBroom, Tyler took up the mantle of leadership in the top-notch firm that his father started when he was only three months old.

“I’ve been growing up in the family business for a long time,” shares Tyler. “I became a partner in 2016, and the vision at that time was to grow the business and transform from a lifestyle business for my dad into something that truly helps business owners everywhere improve their chances of success on their entrepreneurial journey.”

Getting into finance wasn’t always Tyler’s original plan. He first started on a path to become a creative writer. Upon realizing that accounting “wasn’t such a bad career” and deciding that he wanted to have a more stable future, he started working under his father’s leadership at the family firm. But his background in writing has not gone to waste as the expert accountant has used his ability to tell stories to simplify accounting for non-accountants and help them succeed in their businesses.

Tyler’s most known for giving his clients clearer roadmaps for financial growth, leading to much healthier organizations in the process.

That writing gift also came in handy when he penned his number one bestselling book entitled Cashflow and Grow, which speaks to readers about the habits and routines that a CFO will help any client with. The book has radically changed the way businesses view accounting. Tyler has helped readers move away from the boring and dull stigma that accountants usually have in mass media and turned into a pivotal role in business success with Cashflow and Grow.

Tyler McBroom’s most profound mission beyond his work at Measured Results is to build a memory-filled life with his family. Despite his busy schedule at work, he carves out significant time to travel with his family. Apart from tax planning, Tyler also loves to cook and still cultivates his love for creative writing.