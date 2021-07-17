By Abankula

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been inoculated.

The 51-year-old who was newly appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his status in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

‘This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.

‘Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already,’ he wrote.

He also posted the message on Facebook.