By Abankula
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been inoculated.
The 51-year-old who was newly appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his status in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.
‘This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.
‘Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already,’ he wrote.
He also posted the message on Facebook.
