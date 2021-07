Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani marks her 34th birthday on Saturday with gorgeous and lovely photos.

The actress, born on 17 July, 1987 in Ebonyi State took to her Instagram page to display lovely photos to celebrate her birthday.

She simply wrote: “Chapter 34, Redeemed. Revived. Restored. Renewed. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 👑”

Below are the photos: