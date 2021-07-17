By Abujah Racheal

The data released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown that Lagos state registered 228 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 48 hours.

Lagos recorded 119 cases from 159 cases reported on Thursday and 109 cases from 132 reported on Friday, July 16.

Meanwhile, Rivers registered 16, Gombe and Kastina recorded three and two respectively, while the FCT and Nasarawa reported one each.

However, no death was reported as of July 16 2021, leaving Nigeria’s total number of deaths from the pandemic at 2,126.

The NCDC noted that a total of 2.36 million tests have been carried out as of July 16, compared to 2.32 million tests a day earlier.

The centre said that the nation’s active cases currently stood at 2,286.

Given the risk presented by the new variants of COVID-19, the NCDC urged Nigerians to continue to observe preventive measures.

Nigerians are urged to avoid crowds, maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others, ensure proper ventilation indoor, wear a mask, wash hands often with soap and water and avoid touching of face.

It also advised people feeling unwell with symptoms such as fever, sudden loss of sense of taste or smell, or a cough should report early at accredited health facilities for sample collection and testing.

“During the upcoming Eid-al-Adha festivities, we appeal to all Nigerians to take responsibility by avoiding non-essential travel, large indoor gatherings and sharing of prayer items such as mats and ablution kettles, in addition to other preventive measures.

“We urge the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, who are at an increased risk of severe illness and death due to COVID19, to stay at home and pray with their family members,” the NCDC stated.