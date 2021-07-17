By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, the Edo State Police Command has deployed a total of 3,301 operatives to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

This is even as the State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has enjoined all Muslim Ummah to be security conscious while celebrating.

Ogbadu who stated this on Friday in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Kottongs Bello, assured that the Command is fully set to ensure the security of their lives and properties.

He, however, urged all Muslim faithful to report any suspicious movement or criminal activities around them to the police.

“Edo State Police Command wishes to felicitate with all our Muslim faithful in the State during this period of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

“In the light of this celebration, the Command has put in place adequate security measures in ensuring the security of lives and properties of all Muslims and the general public during and after the celebration to curtail activities of criminal elements that are bent on making life difficult for law abiding citizens.

“The Command has massively deployed 3,301 policemen to mosques, recreation centers, Benin/Auchi Road and all strategic locations across the state.

“Also deployed are traffic personnel to ensure free flow of traffic, especially in Benin City,” the statement noted.

The Edo CP who disclosed that the Command will collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure that the celebration is hitch-free, advice that the Command control room be contacted in time of any distress, through the following telephone number: 08037646272, 08123827225, 08056776365, and 08077773721.