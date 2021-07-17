FRSC, Suleja LG partner to curb gridlock.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is collaborating with the Suleja Local Government to create a safer motoring environment.

The Unit Commander, RS7.22 Suleja unit Command, Assistant Corps Commander Mose Odogiyon, stated this during a courtesy visit to the council’s Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Maje, on Friday.

Odogiyon said that the visit was borne out of the increasing gridlock most especially during the weekly Madalla market which operates every Thursday.

He indicated his willingness whenever called upon to deliver lectures and sensitise staff of the council on traffic offences usually committed by public officials.

In his remarks, the Chairman welcomed the Unit Commander to Suleja and informed him of the traffic challenges faced by motorists and road users in Suleja.

Maje also informed the Unit commander that the council’s central revenue committee had been tasked to work in collaboration with FRSC to manage traffic congestion at Madalla market.

He said “though plans to relocate the Market to a new site was at an advanced stage, temporary measures aimed at controlling traffic along the market still subsist.

“Other action plans by the council to alleviate traffic problems in the town include the restriction on the movement of heavy-duty trucks and articulated vehicles between the hours of 2300hrs to 0500hrs.

“Elimination of Illegal motor parks and roadside loading of vehicles within the city,” he said.

The Suleja Unit Command however swung into action and mobilised officers and men of the command to the route.

Staff were placed at strategic positions for proper route lining, traffic control and enforcement to deter offenders from obstructing free vehicular movement at the market.

Traffic cones and cordoning tapes were also deployed to check the menace of traders hawking and selling wares on the road.