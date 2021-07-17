By Taiwo Okanlawon

Digital marketing expert, David Vatine has shared his professional ways of reaching out to target audiences using specific advert techniques to planning and executing ad campaigns that not only generate awareness for the brands but also generates cash flow into the company’s pockets.

David Vatine was born into a religious family in the capital of Israel, Jerusalem, renowned digital marketer and founder of David Vatine Ltd, David is focused on making the modern marketing world accessible to every person in the world.

On Instagram and Tiktok, David has dedicated his pages to teaching and helping people to become great marketers and also focusing a large amount of his resources and time into helping businesses grow and expand greatly.

David Vatine Ltd developed the first smart leads management which upgrades automatically, the marketing algorithm in the specific ad platform and it also upgrades the sales performances too.

His company is always a step ahead by technology and marketing innovation.

“We know what is working and we convince clients to follow our advice in order to fit his or her company’s shape to the modern market”, he says.

When asked what inspired him to Delve into digital marketing David Vatine says helping his sister advertise her wedding dress designs on Facebook and seeing her business grow in leaps and bounds exposed him to the world of digital marketing and he continued in those steps until he got to where he is now.

David Vatine has had his own fair share of struggles especially in growing his business while studying for his law degree.

He says that he overcome his struggles with organized work and prioritizing his missions between working and learning.

David believes that to grow, one has to learn from other people’s successes. He believes that when you apply the understanding and knowledge that you get from reading and researching about other people’s successes, you will be able to grow as a person and as a business short term and long term.