By Michael Adeshina

Upper Sharia Court at Kofar Kudu, Kano, has ordered that Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, be remanded in prison.

The cleric was dragged before Qadi Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, for blasphemy, incitement and sundry offences, by the Kano state government on Friday evening.

However, the court adjourned to July 28, while the scholar would remain in police custody until Monday, July 19, 2021, when he would be remanded in prison till the adjourned date.

Speaking on the development, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammed Garba, noted that the Kano-based Islamic cleric was famous for controversial religious commentaries and statements, which were regarded as mortifying the companions and the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He said the decision to take court action followed the receipt of the First Information Report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.