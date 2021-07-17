Mr Macaroni donates N500k to family of lady killed during Yoruba Nation rally

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni has donated a sum of N500,000 to the family of Jumoke Oyeleke, who was reportedly shot dead during the recent Yoruba Nation protest in Ojota, Lagos.

He disclosed on Saturday via his Twitter page that he visited the bereaved family.

Jumoke was allegedly killed two weeks ago (on Saturday, July 3, 2021) when Yoruba Nation agitators gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota.

She was allegedly hit by a stray bullet fired by the police while dispersing protesters.

The lady was said to be displaying drinks at a shop around the protest venue when she was hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot.

The Lagos State Police command, however, denied killing the lady.

In a press statement released by the police on the day of the incident, the command alleged that the victim was not hit by a bullet. They also alleged that the bloodstain on her body was not fresh and up to two days old indicating she was killed before the protest day.

“I visited the family of the late Jumoke Oyeleke; the 25yrs old that was killed during the Yoruba Nation Rally. They need all the support they can get right now. I have donated N500,000 today and I plead with all those who can to kindly support the family,” Mr Macaroni tweeted.

“As of the time of my visit, neither the government nor police force had taken responsibility. The family despite their state of mourning have been told to bear all responsibilities. This is heartbreaking.”