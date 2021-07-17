*Accuses Buhari of hypocrisy and deceit on open grazing

*Demands apology and same gesture

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has accused President Buhari of deceit and hypocrisy over his stand on open grazing for cattle.

Ortom at an interview drew attention to Buhari’s duplicity following revelations that he approved N6.25 billion for his home state of Katsina to create cattle ranches, while canvassing for cattle routes and open grazing in other states.

He spoke at the Makurdi Airport on Saturday.

Ortom insisted that the Federal Government should apologise to him and extend the same gesture to Benue State by releasing N100billion for the establishment of ranches.

“So Mr. President approved N6.5billion for ranching in Katsina state. What kind of hypocrisy is this? Are we a serious country at all?

“If the President would say that the Attorney General of the Federation should ensure the relocation of those who have encroached on cattle routes and grazing areas to do open grazing despite the surge in the population from less than 40 million in 1950 and the over 200million people today; and the same President is encouraging ranching in Katsina state where he comes from, that is certainly laughable and very hypocritical and deceitful.

“We need an explanation because it is a shame. Since 2017 we have been for ranching and of course you recall that the Governor of Katsina state did say that it is un-Islamic for anybody to talk about open grazing.

“The prohibition of open grazing is the only thing that will help this country including the provision for ranching. So if the president has approved N6.5billion for Katsina state, they should also approve N100billion for Benue state with an apology to me.

“It is not right for the Federal Government to approve money for ranching in a state and leave others out. And in fact ,the Governor of the state in his remark said N5billion had already been remitted to their coffers.

“So I begin to wonder, where are we headed?”