The Kebbi Police Command has urged the public to be vigilant and report suspicious persons to the nearest police station before, during and after the Sallah celebrations to effectively combat crime.

The Muslim festivity of Eid-el-Kabir comes up on July 20.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, stated this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“The Command hereby solicits maximum cooperation from members of the general public to provide accurate and useful information or report suspicious persons to the nearest police station.

“The police will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people of the State before, during and after the Sallah celebrations, he said.”

The PPRO noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, had on behalf of the officers and men of the command felicitated the people of Kebbi State on the forthcoming Eid-El-Kabir Sallah celebrations.

He advised the public to always call the command’s contact room GSM numbers: 08038797644 and 09062925404 in case of any emergency or distress for prompt response.