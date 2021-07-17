In case your car was trapped in the disruptive flood in Lagos on Friday, here are some tips on what to do, according to autosparemartng.

DO NOT START THE CAR

This is very important. Water, can get into many components of your car, and the damage will be extensive.

2. DISCONNECT THE BATTERY

This will prevent you from electric shock while you check for other things.

3. ROLL DOWN THE WINDOWS

If possible, roll the windows down. If the windows are electric, open the doors

4. LOOK FOR A HIGH WATER MARK

This will give you an idea of the level of damage. It will usually be clear, especially on the interior.

5. IF THE WATER MARK IS HIGH, AGAIN, DO NOT START THE CAR.

Push or get it towed.

6. CHECK ENGINE OIL

Clean the dipstick, then check your oil level. If there’s water droplets on your dipstick, there’s water in the engine. If you start the car, it will mix the oil and water.

7. CHANGE THE ENGINE OIL AND OIL FILTER

8.CHECK AIR FILTER AND FUEL SYSTEM

9. CHECK OTHER FLUIDS

Brake, clutch, power steering, coolant reservoirs are sealed on most newer vehicles, but water can seep in.

10. CHECK ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Most of what you can do here is check for placement. If key electrical systems are below the water line, they will likely need to be replaced