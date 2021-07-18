By Taiwo Okanlawon

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello has released dos and don’ts to Imams during the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Bello gave the directives in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye.

“Following the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations in the FCT; all Eid prayers in the FCT are to be held in the open spaces at Jumaat Mosques as well as the National Eid Ground.

“The holding capacity of Eid grounds should be reduced to 50% to ensure physical/social distancing.

“Imams should ensure that sermons are short so that prayers do not exceed one hour.

“All parks and recreational grounds and facilities shall remain closed throughout the festive period.

“Worshippers are enjoined to adhere to all preventive measures of wearing face masks, constant hand washing, and physical distancing,” the statement said.