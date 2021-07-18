By Nimot Sulaimon

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has assured of sustained efforts by the Force in fighting crimes and improving public safety and security across the country.

Alkali gave the assurance while charging Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This, according to him, is to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the Eid-el-Kabir season and beyond.

He particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration.

They are to, amongst other things, deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure.

Meanwhile, he warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

While congratulating the Muslim Faithfuls on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, he reiterated that the Force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilizing security.

Thereafter, he enjoined citizens to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the Eid-el-Kabir while remaining security conscious and compliant with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Also, the IGP wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration.