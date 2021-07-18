Agency Reports

Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to Port-au-Prince on Saturday for his funeral on 23 July.

Martine was flown to Miami Florida for medical emergency, the same day her husband was killed by assassins at their private residence.

Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, tipping the country into uncertainty and sparking a frenzied investigation to identify the authors of the plan.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted a video of Martine Moise arriving back at the Haitian capital’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport on Saturday, wearing all black clothing.

She also donned a bullet proof vest and with her right arm in a sling.

She was welcomed by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

“The Prime Minister, Dr. Claude Joseph, welcomes the First Lady, Martine Moise, who arrives in Haiti for the funeral of her husband,” the Prime Minister’s office said.

Martine Moise had tweeted last week while in Miami that she was still coming to terms with the killing of her husband and had thanked a “team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time.”

Moise will be buried on 23 July in the northern city of Cape Haitian.

Earlier on Saturday, the important Core Group of international ambassadors and representatives had urged “the formation of a consensual and inclusive government”.

“To this end, we strongly encourage the designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government,” the group said.

Henry, who Moise designated Prime Minister shortly before being killed, has not been sworn into his position and the country is being led by Joseph.

The Core Group is made up of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union and special representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of American States.