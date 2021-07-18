It’s now clear that all is not well between Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, and his deputy Mahdi Aliyu.

The governor in a recent interview with DW Hausa Service warned his deputy, saying he won’t tolerate any disrespect or insubordination.

This followed the political rally held by Aliyu to reaffirm his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his principal (Matawalle) defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking on the recent event, Matawalle told DW that he remains the chief security officer of the state and should have been informed of the rally by his deputy.

He confirmed that Aliyu stopped associating with him since he defected to APC.

Matawalle, however, vowed to “give him the treatment he deserves”.

Speaking on plans to impeach Aliyu after the state house of assembly summoned him for holding a rally despite the security situation in the state, Matawalle said:

“I just read about the impeachment plan and called someone for clarification who told me that they would not accept it from the deputy governor to be organizing rallies when people are being killed.

“As governor of the state, I promised to work together with the deputy governor irrespective of our political affiliations. But I won’t tolerate a disrespectful attitude from him.

“I won’t join issue with him but if he dares me, I will give him the treatment he deserves.

“We all agreed to halt any political rally welcoming politicians into the state since we lost some of our supporters while welcoming us.

“The deputy governor should have notified me of whatever he planned to do. Being of different political parties does not mean I am no longer his boss. Since the defection, he has stopped associating with me.

“I am the chief security officer of the state. I won’t tolerate any person trying to breach the security of the state.”