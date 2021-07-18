By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi said the Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Park has created over 500 jobs for youths.

The monarch said this Saturday in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare.

The statement noted that the initiative has created direct employment for over 100 youths, while indirect employment opportunities have equally been created for over 500 others.

Oba Ogunwusi also said that the resort and industrial park was established for youth development and capacity building.

He said this at the opening of the park on Friday.

The monarch who was represented by former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode at the opening urged stakeholders, especially those in leadership positions to create platforms capable of engaging the youths productively, to discourage them from taking to crimes.

“His Imperial Majesty is sending a strong message through Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Park to all of us here that we should engage our youths and offer them dependable mentorship.

“This is one among several activities of the Arole Oduduwa and I want us all to emulate this enviable gesture”, Fani-Kayode said.

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola who officially opened the facilities lauded the Ooni for his passion for socio-economic development.

He also said the resort is in line with his administration’s development agenda focused on revitalising and stimulating Osun State local economy for maximum growth.

The opening of the facility was attended by dignitaries and many well meaning Nigerians.