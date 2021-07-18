By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has denied having any ‘anointed’ candidate in the forthcoming local government elections and the party congresses.

According to the governor, all eligible members of the APC will have an equal opportunity to test their popularity.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, said that the governor spoke on Sunday in Akwanga during a stakeholders meeting of the northern senatorial zone of the APC.

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has fixed October 6, 2021, for the conduct of Chairmanship and Councillorship elections in the state.

Gov. Sule assured residents that every eligible aspirant of the APC would be given equal opportunity to contest, while both the general polls and the congresses would be open to all.

“The governor vowed that every member of the party will be given equal opportunity inasmuch as he or she is qualified.

“He also thanked party members for their support to the party and his administration and emphasised the need for credible and God-fearing leaders to emerge as flag bearers.

“The governor also urged APC leaders at all levels to adopt dialogue and consensus in arriving at candidates so as to strengthen unity within the party and ensure victory at the polls,” the statement said.

It also quoted Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, Deputy Speaker, Nehemiah Tsentse, and former Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, as commending Gov Sule’s honest and transparent leadership.