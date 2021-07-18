By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mavin Records’ latest signee Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has announced her debut album, titled “19 and Dangerous.”

The album which is set for release on August 6, 2021 will be a follow-up to her self-titled EP.

Rema’s debut album is also set to be released without an announced day.

Ayra Starr is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and model whose musical style encompasses Afropop, R&B and soul.

She is from Edo State but grew up in Cotonou. She began posting cover songs on her Instagram page at age 17. Her musical career started when she posted her first original work in 2020.

Don Jazzy signed her to Mavin records in 2020, and she released her first project, ‘Ayra Starr,’ in January 2021.

“Last year I met the most incredible 18-year-old girl, her name is Ayra Starr. Through her lyrics guided by her soulful voice, I can see the world from a teenager’s point of view.

“Ayra is not just an amazing artist, she is an all-around superstar. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene for over a year and we at Mavin Global are super proud to present to the world today #AyraStarr.”