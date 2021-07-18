By Abankula

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned Nigerians against a false belief that they are no longer endangered by COVID-19.

NCDC boss, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu gave the warning on Saturday in Abuja on a day that 123 cases were reported.

He sounded the warning at a webinar for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch B.

The programme was tagged: “Protecting the health of the Nigerian youth – sustaining safe NYSC orientation camps.”

He said: “The mistake we can all make is to think the COVID-19 virus has gone away.

“Corps members have to work collaboratively with us to sustain the goals we have made in mitigating the risk of transmission in orientation camps”, he added.

On Saturday, the NCDC reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 with Lagos registering 70 of the.

Akwa Ibom reported 18 cases for two days, while Ogun logged 10.

Oyo and Rivers registered eight cases each.

Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja tied with four cases.

Bayelsa logged one case.

Kano, Ondo, Sokoto all reported zero cases.

So far, Nigeria has confirmed 169,329 cases, with 164,672 discharged.

The death toll is now 2,126 and active cases 2,531.

*Reported by Abujah Racheal